Lensball by shawnas365
6 / 365

Lensball

My mother in law got me this about 5 years ago. I havent used it in a couple years. Since I decided to start up photography again, I wanted to start using my lensball in some photos, see if I can master this.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
