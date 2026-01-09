Gift

So I asked a co-workers wife to make this for me so I could give it to my husband. I had seen a similar one hanging from the husband's rear view mirror. He told me that she loves crocheting. (I cant crochet to save my life lol). So I got to texting with her and told her I want red, white and blue colors and that my husband is a veteran with a couple purple hearts. And this is what she came up with and I love it. Their family is very military related just like we are and she wouldn't let me pay her for her work. Which I, as a fellow crafter, understand. I dont charge military for what I craft. End of story, my husband loved it ❤️