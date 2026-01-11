Sign up
Venus
My husband was showing me planets and constellations last night on what was a decently clear night for this time of year lol. It was just a quick shot cause it was cold out lol.
11th January 2026
Shawna Schroeder
ace
@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
11th January 2026 6:21pm
Tags
venus
