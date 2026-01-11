Previous
Venus by shawnas365
11 / 365

Venus

My husband was showing me planets and constellations last night on what was a decently clear night for this time of year lol. It was just a quick shot cause it was cold out lol.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Shawna Schroeder

