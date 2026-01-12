Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
Great Blue Heron
I love these birds. Had to zoom in big time from my Jeep on my lunch break. Not sure if he ever found anything lol.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
0
0
Shawna Schroeder
ace
@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
12
photos
8
followers
28
following
3% complete
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
12th January 2026 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
365 Project
