Previous
13 / 365
Handsome Guy
My sons cat in front of a bouquet of flowers my husband got for me today. He left them in my Jeep before my lunch break, was a very nice surprise 😁
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Shawna Schroeder
ace
@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
13th January 2026 5:11pm
portrait
flowers
cat
