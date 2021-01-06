Previous
Next
day 6 by shayantiroy
6 / 365

day 6

my personal life was uneventful, but trump supporters stormed the capital and broke in, there was a bunch of violence, and Chris Evans tweeted, and this was a response. i thought it was funny :)
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Shayanti Roy

@shayantiroy
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise