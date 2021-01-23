Previous
day 23 by shayantiroy
23 / 365

day 23

yeah... so we bought six dozen double-yolked eggs (i think) ... this was a nice discovery, something to laugh at:)
23rd January 2021

Shayanti Roy

@shayantiroy
