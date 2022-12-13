When it comes to home improvement the key is having plenty of storage space in and around your home. If you want an area to store your tools, your vehicles and much more, get a quality made garage or shed installed. Aldinga Home Improvements can take care of the entire process for you – from a free onsite inspection to the installation of a storage space that meets all your needs. Our garages and sheds Kangaroo Islands are locally made and produced using only the finest quality steel, so you know you’re getting a solution that’s made to last.