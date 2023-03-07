Sign up
Photo 1527
Day 66: Beet
I don’t need them, but I love the photograph them!
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
3
1
Sheila Lorson
@sheilalorson
I live a simple life in Connecticut with my husband of 20 years and our 14 year old son, Max. Growing up my father...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
7th March 2023 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elisa Smith
ace
There is just so much to love in this.
March 8th, 2023
Sheila Lorson
Thank you
@nannasgotitgoingon
! And thank you for the follow. I checked out your project and you take wonderful photos!! Excited to follow your journey through the rest of the year!
March 8th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@sheilalorson
Cheers and thanks for that. Great group to be a part of, and I love the fact that I can pretty well arm chair travel around the world while learning from others.
March 8th, 2023
