Fog for Christmas by sheilaw
Photo 472

Fog for Christmas

Looking down from the Callander to Thornhill.road on a thick layer of fog covering the Carse of Stirling
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Sheila Winstone

@sheilaw
