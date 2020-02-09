Previous
Bogota by sheilaw
Bogota

Hippeastrum (amaryllis) Bogota, with interesting stripe on the lower petals.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Sheila Winstone

@sheilaw
Monica
Nice close up
February 12th, 2020  
