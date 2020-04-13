Previous
Enjoying the sunshine by sheilaw
Photo 582

Enjoying the sunshine

Quiet roads are giving me new cycling experiences. This was captured from the road on the north shore of Loch Venachar, Ben Ledi's summit visible in the background.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Sheila Winstone

@sheilaw
