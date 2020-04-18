Sign up
Photo 587
Loch Venachar
Loch Venachar in the sunshine, showing the Victorian sluice, part of the works in the Trossachs that allows Loch Katrine's water to supply Glasgow with drinking water. The hill behind it is Bochastle, an iron age hill fort.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Sheila Winstone
@sheilaw
Views
2
