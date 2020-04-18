Previous
Loch Venachar by sheilaw
Loch Venachar

Loch Venachar in the sunshine, showing the Victorian sluice, part of the works in the Trossachs that allows Loch Katrine's water to supply Glasgow with drinking water. The hill behind it is Bochastle, an iron age hill fort.
18th April 2020

Sheila Winstone

@sheilaw
