Photo 606
Ornamental rhubarb
My ornamental rhubarb, Rheum palmatum, has been beautiful this year, with several 6-foot bright pink flowers.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
0
0
Sheila Winstone
@sheilaw
608
photos
26
followers
35
following
166% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ93
Taken
6th May 2020 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
