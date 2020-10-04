Sign up
Photo 756
Loch Lomond
Another from Milarrochy Bay on Loch Lomond's eastern shore, with the mountains known as the Arrochar Alps across the water in Argyll.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Sheila Winstone
@sheilaw
