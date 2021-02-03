Previous
Next
Hay bales by sheilaw
Photo 878

Hay bales

I reworked a photo I posted last summer, of bales on a farm on the Carse of Stirling, an area in central Scotland known for growing hay.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Sheila Winstone

@sheilaw
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise