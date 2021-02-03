Sign up
Photo 878
Hay bales
I reworked a photo I posted last summer, of bales on a farm on the Carse of Stirling, an area in central Scotland known for growing hay.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Tags
for2021
