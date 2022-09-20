Previous
Celebrating 55 in style! by shelbell22
Celebrating 55 in style!

McDonald’s for breakfast; Sandy treating me to Dewey’s pepperoni 🍕, where they gave me these 2 glasses; Graeter’s for birthday 🍌 split sundae; topped with Jake treating me to dinner!!! 🎉 🎂❤️
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Michelle Reynolds

@shelbell22
