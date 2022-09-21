Previous
Beautiful Backdrop! by shelbell22
2 / 365

Beautiful Backdrop!

Had fun throwing some discs with Jake and Tony. It got up to 95° today and from here on out we should be seeing mid 70s and cooler! 👏🥰
21st September 2022

Michelle Reynolds

@shelbell22
Photo Details

