Previous
Next
Half and Half 21 by shellee
Photo 924

Half and Half 21

21st May 2020 21st May 20

Shellie

@shellee
Now on year two after completing my first 365 project in 2017. Loving life, loving my camera and love living the quiet life in...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Angela
Gosh such a neat dividing line
May 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise