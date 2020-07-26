Previous
Next
עיירנות! by shelley10
1 / 365

עיירנות!

עדיין ביום הראשון. צילום ראשון.
באותו הרגע שהחלטתי לצלם הייתי עייפה מאוד ומוטשת.?מצאתי את החתולה שלי ישנה בכירבול מפנק על המיטה. כשניגשתי לצלם היא התעוררה ובנתה בי. תאכלס, הכי אני באותו הרגע. עייפה אך בשיא העירנות כי אני באמצע היום ועוד הרבה לפני 😉
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Shelley

@shelley10
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise