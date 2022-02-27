Previous
Hidden Pond in the Winter by shepherdhike
58 / 365

Hidden Pond in the Winter

Went tramping around this morning, looking for old homestead remains. Found this secret pond.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
Nancy Shepherd
