Afternoon in the Swamp by shepherdhike
65 / 365

Afternoon in the Swamp

I got my feet wet to get this photo.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
18% complete

Photo Details

