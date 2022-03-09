Previous
Measuring for a New Railing by shepherdhike
Measuring for a New Railing

This guy was humped up in the classic inchworm pose when I first noticed him. By the time I got the camera up, he was stretched out and wouldn't cooperate.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
