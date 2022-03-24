Previous
Next
Miss Catalina by shepherdhike
83 / 365

Miss Catalina

She hates having her picture taken, so I shot this through the sliding door. The glass was dirty, and I had to crop out the white sky, but I liked the pose.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise