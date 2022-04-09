Previous
Trail Maintenance by shepherdhike
99 / 365

Trail Maintenance

Doing some maintenance on the Buckeye Trail. Five minutes after I took this shot, I slipped in the mud, fell, and broke my wrist.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
