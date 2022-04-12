Previous
New Shoes (sort of) by shepherdhike
102 / 365

New Shoes (sort of)

Popped into a thrift store to buy slip-on shoes, since I can't tie laces with my broken wrist.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
Nancy Shepherd
