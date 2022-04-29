Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
119 / 365
Dead Water Pump
A local park has two old hand-pumped drinking fountains. They were disabled decades ago, but still stood as a reminder of days gone by. Today I found one of them off its base and lying on the ground.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nancy Shepherd
@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
119
photos
10
followers
12
following
32% complete
View this month »
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pump
,
antique
,
defunct
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close