Dead Water Pump by shepherdhike
119 / 365

Dead Water Pump

A local park has two old hand-pumped drinking fountains. They were disabled decades ago, but still stood as a reminder of days gone by. Today I found one of them off its base and lying on the ground.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
