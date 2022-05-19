Previous
This Way Out by shepherdhike
139 / 365

This Way Out

Yesterday it was Stop; today it's Exit. Still using the prescribed traffic pattern introduced at the beginning of COVID.
Nancy Shepherd

I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
