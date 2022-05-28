Previous
Rogue by shepherdhike
Rogue

Not sure if I like this, but I wanted to play with masking. This weed grew up in the middle of the patio because I haven't been able to do a lot of gardening. At least it has a pretty flower.
28th May 2022

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
