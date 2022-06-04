Sign up
155 / 365
Fellow Hiker
Our hiking group's leader, trekking along a Buckeye Trail road walk. I do the photos and production of the Trail's calendar; I think this one will go in for 2023.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Nancy Shepherd
@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
Tags
hiker
,
buckeye trail
Boxplayer
ace
Brilliant viewpoint, and love the sound of that trail.
June 6th, 2022
Frank
Great shot Nancy.
June 6th, 2022
