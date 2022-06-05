Previous
The Spooky Tree by shepherdhike
The Spooky Tree

It's always fun to see this tree overhanging the Buckeye Trail. It looks a lot spookier when the leaves are off.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
Boxplayer ace
Wonderful spidery tree.
June 6th, 2022  
