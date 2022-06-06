Previous
Next
Round Two by shepherdhike
157 / 365

Round Two

I cut off the rhubarb's first flower stalks. This is the plant's second attempt.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Lovely colouring and detail.
June 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise