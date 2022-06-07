Previous
june 7 by shepherdhike
158 / 365

june 7

I ran out to the deck for a photo of my red geranium just before it started raining.
7th June 2022

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
