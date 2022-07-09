Previous
Pig Snout by shepherdhike
190 / 365

Pig Snout

We visited a historic farm, where a group of pigs thought we might have some food for them.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
