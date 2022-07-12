Previous
Relax by shepherdhike
193 / 365

Relax

This is about all I have the energy for today.
Nancy Shepherd

Frank
Sometimes, all that's needed is a cuppa and a good book!
July 12th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
My idea of heaven.
July 12th, 2022  
