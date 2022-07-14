Sign up
195 / 365
Ravine in July
A misty ravine the morning after the rain. Looks like we have another dead tree.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Nancy Shepherd
@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
195
photos
11
followers
13
following
53% complete
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Views
5
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
green
,
ravine
