Previous
Next
Green Texture by shepherdhike
199 / 365

Green Texture

The banana tree in the front window at work is sprouting a new leaf. The older leaves have a fantastic texture.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise