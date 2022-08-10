Previous
Next
A Mystery by shepherdhike
222 / 365

A Mystery

The mysterious perfectly round circle that appeared in the parking lot gravel at work today. Slightly larger than a 5-gallon bucket.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise