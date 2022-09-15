Previous
Bird's Nest Fungus by shepherdhike
Bird's Nest Fungus

I first noticed these in my flower bed yesterday, before they opened, and I didn't know what they were. Today I saw an online post about this fungus, so I ran outside to check. Yes! That's what they are! They are tiny...just 1/4 - 3/8" across.
Nancy Shepherd

