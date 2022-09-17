Previous
Next
You Looking at Me? by shepherdhike
260 / 365

You Looking at Me?

This friendly praying mantis stayed on my daughter's deck for a long time with us.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise