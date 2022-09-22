Previous
Autumn Chore by shepherdhike
Autumn Chore

It's starting to get much cooler here, so today I brought in my houseplants. Now my house doesn't feel so empty.
Julie ace
This is a lovely mix of greens!!
September 22nd, 2022  
