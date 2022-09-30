Sign up
273 / 365
End of Season, Almost
I thought the vines would be about done, but I might get another picking next week if it doesn't frost.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
Nancy Shepherd
@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
