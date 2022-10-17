Previous
Newly Emerged by shepherdhike
Newly Emerged

I didn't know what to expect from these mums that a friend gave me. It's fun to have flowers that begin to bloom in the fall.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
