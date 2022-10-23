Previous
Early Morning Hike by shepherdhike
Early Morning Hike

Continuing on the North Coast Inland Trail the next morning for another ten miles.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
