Taking It Easy by shepherdhike
297 / 365

Taking It Easy

Yes, again, I'm chilling in my recliner. Recovering from minor surgery and using my colored pencils.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
