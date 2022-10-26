Previous
Selective Moss by shepherdhike
299 / 365

Selective Moss

There are different kinds of paving bricks in this terrace area, and the moss only likes certain types.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
