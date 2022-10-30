Previous
Baby Plant
303 / 365

Baby Plant

I found a doll head in the woods and made it into a planter...because I'm weird. I put it into the flower bed, but the nasturtium over-ran it, and it didn't grow. Since it's Halloween, I'll leave it on the front step for a while.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Nancy Shepherd

