Previous
Next
Seed Pods by shepherdhike
316 / 365

Seed Pods

I don't know what kind of plant this is, and I've never seen it before. I found it along a rail trail.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise