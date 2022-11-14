Previous
Next
In The Ravine by shepherdhike
318 / 365

In The Ravine

This is not the month's ravine photo, but it is in the ravine outside my kitchen window. There were a total of three deer chomping away. The best I could do was shoot through the window screen and zoom in a bit.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise