Previous
Next
Final Fall Clean-up by shepherdhike
326 / 365

Final Fall Clean-up

It was cold enough to kill everything last week, and this afternoon was warm enough to be outside cleaning up the flowerbeds.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise